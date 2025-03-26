Former WWE champion breaks silence after in-ring return at recent event

A former WWE champion posted a social media update after his most recent in-ring appearance. The RAW star wrestled his first match outside the Stamford-based company after over five years.

Former WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne went back to Over The Top Wrestling to compete against Sammy D last Saturday at OTT Homecoming inside the Ambassador Theatre in Dublin, Ireland. Dunne delivered a praiseworthy performance to secure the win upon his return.

The Bruiserweight recently took to his Instagram account to share pictures from the match against Sammy D. Dunne wrote that he was grateful to be associated with OTT back in the day and for the opportunity to return last weekend.

"Lucky enough to be a part of OTT from the very beginning; lucky enough to come back home this past weekend. For Niamh & Ryan. Until next time 🇮🇪," he wrote.

Pete Dunne had already made a big name for himself on the independent circuit before he signed with the global juggernaut. One of the promotions he wrestled for was Over The Top Wrestling. His last match for OTT before this past weekend was in March 2019.

Pete Dunne to make an appearance outside WWE during the WrestleMania 41 weekend

After returning to OTT Wrestling this past weekend, Pete Dunne is set to make his GCW debut during the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Last week, Josh Barnett took to his X/Twitter account to announce the former New Catch Republic member for Bloodsport XIII on Thursday, April 17.

"A 'Strong Style' Englishman, from the tough, industrial city of Birmingham. He has no problem trading blows or submission holds - wherever the fight goes, this 'Bruiserweight' wrestler is up for it. Pete Dunne is coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII," Josh Barnett wrote.

Pete Dunne's last match on WWE RAW was a three-way contest against Ludwig Kaiser and Penta on the February 24 edition of the show. The Imperium member pinned Dunne to win the bout. It will be interesting to see when the former Brawling Brutes member wrestles his next match on the red show.

