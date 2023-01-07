Former WWE Champion breaks silence after suffering a questionable loss to The Bloodline

The Bloodline has successfully continued its dominance of both brands as Roman Reigns, and The Usos still hold the gold. Last night, The Usos successfully defeated Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Recently, the Celtic Warrior broke the silence after losing to the tag team champions.

Over the past few months, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have reconciled as they have a common enemy on the blue brand in the form of The Bloodline. The two former WWE Champions tried to take on the stable at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames but failed to win.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, McIntyre and Sheamus went head-to-head with Jimmy and Jey Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. In the end, the Usos weaseled their way out with a win. Today, the Brawling Brutes' Sheamus broke the silence regarding his loss against the duo. Check it out:

"Should be tag champs today fella but sometimes cheats prosper.. we have a few receipts to deliver next week. You’re all on notice. #BangerBros," tweeted Sheamus.

Interestingly, it looks like the partnership between the Celtic and Scottish Warriors is far from over, as The Viking Raiders attacked them after their match.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa once put Sheamus out of action for weeks

Last year, The Bloodline began feuding with The Brawling Brutes ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The two stables went head-to-head for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on several occasions.

During their rivalry, 'The Enforcer' Solo Sikoa went one-on-one with The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus. After Sikoa's win, the stable took out the Celtic Warrior, and he was written off the television.

Sheamus' absence was due to him getting married in real life. After his wedding, the Celtic Warrior and The Brawling Brutes challenged The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames and lost.

The two stables feuded after the event, and Sheamus got another opportunity to face The Enforcer. However, the end result didn't differ as Sikoa, with the help of his cousins, got another win over the former WWE Champion.

