Former WWE champion calls out Seth Rollins; issues warning

A popular WWE Superstar called out Seth Rollins in a recent social media update. He also issued a warning to the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank winner and his allies.

Ad

Last night on RAW, The Visionary came out to confront WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. However, CM Punk soon followed him to the squared circle and got into a scuffle with Rollins. Mr. Money in the Bank ran into the crowd for safety, only to be attacked by LA Knight, leading to the announcement of a singles bout between the two at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Megastar took to his X/Twitter account to send a message to Seth Rollins. He mocked the 39-year-old for running away from him and CM Punk. The former WWE United States Champion added that he would hit Rollins with the BFT at SNME. Knight added that he would also bring the fight to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker if they decided to get involved in the bout.

Ad

Trending

"Man, you ran away from CM Punk. You ran away from me. CM Punk is a little bit hot that I got a little piece of you. But I tell you what, whether I get a piece of you or whether he gets a piece of you doesn't matter to me. Doesn't make a damn bit of difference. Here's why. Because at the end of the day, I've got you one-on-one at Saturday Night's Main Event. And what that means is, my man, BFT Yeah! But you can bet there's gonna to be a whole hell of a lot more. And for your boys, if they want to show up, I just might have something for them too. Yeah," he said.

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins was denied a Money in the Bank cash-in at a recent WWE show

Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE Night of Champions. The RAW star came out alongside his allies during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk.

However, Rollins was denied a cash-in as The Cenation Leader took out WWE official Charles Robinson. Penta and Sami Zayn also showed up and attacked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Ad

As the action continued, Seth Rollins hit CM Punk with the briefcase, followed by a Stomp. However, John Cena threw him out of the ring and pinned The Second City Saint to retain his title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action