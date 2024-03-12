Former WWE Champion calls Seth Rollins a selfish junkie

A former WWE Champion had some choice words for the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, on the latest episode of RAW.

Drew McIntyre has recently shown a more bitter and vicious side to himself in recent weeks. It all started when Jey Uso joined the RAW roster. McIntyre became so consumed with hate for the former Bloodline member that he attacked everyone who defended Jey.

Then coupled with Drew's recent inability to win the World Heavyweight Championship in recent months resulted in him turning into one of baddest heels in the business. Drew McIntyre's newfound aggression led him to become the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Tonight on RAW, McIntyre kicked off the show where he called Rollins a selfish junkie who couldn't help himself from getting involved in Cody Rhodes' storyline with the Bloodline instead of focusing on their match. He also accused Rollins of having a selfish agenda behind his motives.

Drew then said that Seth needs to understand that the wrestling business is bigger than him. Seth then came out and interrupted Drew. He tried to provoke Drew by asking him to hit him with the Claymore kick. Both men had a brief back-and-forth on the mic that ended when Drew chose to walk away from the ring.

It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins is more focused on the Bloodline than his own title match at WrestleMania XL.

