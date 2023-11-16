Former WWE champion celebrates two-year anniversary of biggest win of career

A WWE Superstar has celebrated the biggest victory of their career two years later on social media.

The Latino World Order is in shambles at the moment on SmackDown. Rey Mysterio defended the United States Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023, and the match ended in betrayal.

Santos Escobar purposefully left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron, and The Maverick spotted them. Paul struck Mysterio with the brass knuckles to win the United States Championship at the premium live event. Santos Escobar followed it up by attacking Rey Mysterio this past Friday on SmackDown. Zelina Vega gave an emotional performance during the attack and has received backstage praise.

Around two years ago, Zelina Vega became the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament winner at Crown Jewel in October 2021. A wrestling fan sent a video of Vega winning the Queen's Crown Tournament on social media, and the former Women's Tag Team Champion noted that she was the only person ever to win it.

WWE SmackDown star is not interested in LWO adding another female star

Zelina Vega recently revealed that she enjoys being the only female star in the Latino World Order faction on SmackDown.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Thomas Crack earlier this year, the 32-year-old quoted Poison Ivy from Batman when asked if she wanted another female star in the group. Vega stated that she was okay with being the only woman in the group but added that anything is possible:

"You know what? I will take a line from Batman and Poison Ivy, she said, 'As I told Lady Freeze when I pulled her plug, this is a one-woman show.' I'm okay with being the first and only woman in LWO, but you never know," Vega told Sportskeeda's Thomas Crack. "I am very happy with how things are right now." [From 1:39 onwards]

Zelina Vega has proven to be both great in the ring and as a manager in WWE. However, she has never held a singles title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see when she gets another opportunity to challenge for the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown.

