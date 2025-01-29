Former WWE champion claims he hates Rey Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is arguably one of the most beloved babyfaces in professional wrestling. However, fellow RAW Superstar Xavier Woods recently explained why he hated The Master of the 619.

The New Day has been feuding with the LWO since Mysterio kicked Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston out of the locker room. The veteran performer was upset with the duo turning their backs on Big E.

After losing to Rey on Monday Night RAW, Woods took to his Instagram account to note that although the Luchdor inspired him to be a WWE Superstar when he was young, but as an adult, he hated the latter. The 38-year-old mentioned how the legend treated him recently, leading to the entire roster and even his family turning against him:

"As a child, @619iamlucha [Rey Mysterio] inspired me to become a @wwe superstar. As an adult, he's kicked me out of the locker room and turned everyone against me. Even my family. I hate you Rey Mysterio," he wrote.

You can check out Xavier Woods' Instagram post by checking here:

Ex-WWE writer believes Rey Mysterio should pass the torch to a recently signed star before retiring

Rey Mysterio has many accolades against his name throughout his career, spanning over 35 years. Despite his induction into the Stamford-based company's Hall of Fame, the veteran continues to wrestle and is set to feature in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. pointed out that the wrestling promotion has tried to have Mysterio pass the torch to several Luchadors over the years. He added that the company seemingly has faith in Penta. Despite his admiration for the legendary star, Prinze Jr. agreed with his co-host, stating Rey should pass on the torch to the recently signed star:

"I love Rey [Mysterio]. So, it's hard to hear anyone say it's time to pass the torch, right? Because he's the greatest Luchador that ever wrestled. But, he's 50-something years old. And they have for sure tried with other wrestlers. They've given other wrestlers opportunities to see how it goes and see if they can be the next Rey Mysterio... But man, they seem to believe in Penta. They really do believe in Penta, and I guess you're right [Mysterio should pass the torch]. Man, it's weird for me to say that," he said. [From 07:14 to 07:55]

You can check out his comments below:

Penta has had an impressive start to his WWE career, defeating Chad Gable and Pete Dunne in his first two in-ring appearances. The 39-year-old will look to carry this momentum into the Men's Royal Rumble match.

