Former WWE Champion claims RAW star is more hated than Dominik Mysterio

A former WWE Champion has claimed that a RAW star is more hated by wrestling fans than Dominik Mysterio.

Last week on the Day 1 edition of RAW, The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio battled The Miz and R-Truth in a tag team match. The Miz and R-Truth picked up the pinfall victory after The A-Lister connected with a Skull Crushing Finale.

WWE shared a new video ahead of tonight's RAW featuring The Miz. The former champion noted that he debuted in Portland twenty years ago and then claimed that his opponent tonight, JD McDonagh, is more hated by fans than the former NXT North American Champion:

"Now cut to twenty years later, in all of my successes, I have a match with JD McDonagh. A person who I believe literally could be the most hated person in all of WWE, even more than Dirty Dom. I didn't even think that could be possible but last week after I had a match, all my friends called me and said that they get why people don't like Dirty Dom, but I can't stand JD McDonagh. Well, I am glad that I have a match with him tonight because I'll get to teach JD McDonagh exactly what I've learned in the twenty years that I have been here right where I debuted at the Moda Center. And it is going to be awesome", he said.

Former WWE writer criticizes Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Dominik Mysterio for his promo last week on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo took Dominik Mysterio to task for lowering his microphone multiple times during his promo to let the crowd boo him. Russo claimed that it made for terrible television and suggested Mysterio get his timing right moving forward:

"I'm gonna say it again. The mic thing is awful TV. Bro, he takes the mic down before they boo. Every single time bro. If you guys are gonna do that, atleast get the timing right. That's terrible for TV. You can do that for the house for three hours if you want. On TV, that is horrible TV bro. I've said that all along." [From 1:08:30 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio dropped the North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline in December 2023. Only time will tell if The Judgment Day star can capture another singles title in 2024.

