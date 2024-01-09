The Miz reveals interesting fact about tonight's episode of RAW

Former WWE Champion and two-time Grand Slam Champion, The Miz, has revealed an interesting fact about tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

The A-lister has been a heel for the majority of his career but has become a fan favorite in recent months. He challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series 2023 but was unable to capture the title. The Ring General defeated the former WWE Champion once again in their rematch on the December 18 edition of the red brand.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, The Miz took to Instagram to reveal an interesting fact about the location of tonight's show. He noted in his post below that he debuted in the Rose Garden/Moda Center almost 18 years ago.

"Today, Monday Night RAW is in Portland, Oregon, and I love coming back to Portland, Oregon. And the reason being is that I debuted here as the host of Friday Night SmackDown. I'll never forget when I was told that I would be the host, I was like, 'The host? I want to be in the ring. I want to wrestle. I want to make people cheer and boo me and want to see me for what I do in the ring. I want my entrance music, I want pyro'. And when I was told I was the host I was like, 'Alright, you know what? I'm the host and I can make people want to see me in this ring,'" he said.

The Miz reflects on his debut in WWE

The Miz reflected on his WWE debut ahead of tonight's edition of RAW and spoke about his failed "hoorah" chant.

In his video today on Instagram, the veteran noted that he thought his "hoorah" catchphrase would be iconic, and it was cool to hear some fans chant it back to him. The Miz added that it is crazy to think about how far he has come in his career.

"I started a catchphrase called "hoorah," which I thought would be the most amazing catchphrase in the history of catchphrases. It wasn't, but it was something I thought it was. I remember saying "hoorah" in that section right there, and they actually did it with me, so it was kind of nice and cool. But it is good to be back in Portland, and to see where I was then, to where I am now. The first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion, that is crazy. And I will be having a match tonight in that ring on Monday Night RAW," he added.

The Miz signed with WWE in 2004 and has now spent two decades with the promotion. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for him in the weeks leading up to Royal Rumble 2024.

Who would you like to see The Miz battle at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

