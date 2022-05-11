"I think he didn't give a sh**" - Former WWE champion comments on Goldberg ending his career

The WWE Universe still discusses the botched kick from Goldberg to Bret Hart, which happened at WCW Starrcade over two decades ago.

Goldberg's thrust kick ultimately forced The Hitman into retirement as he suffered post-concussion syndrome due to the blow. The two-time Hall of Famer feels Goldberg has never been remorseful about the unfortunate incident.

Bret Hart recently spoke to Lucha Libre Online and opened up about the career-ending kick from his former WCW rival. The five-time WWE Champion said that Goldberg had no regrets about causing the injury and was highly critical of the 55-year-old superstar:

"The kick that I got from Bill Goldberg was a really dangerous kick to give to somebody. I don't think he ever showed any remorse, or frankly, I think he didn't give a sh**, to be honest. That's too bad," admitted Bret Hart. (4:15 - 4:26)

Every wrestler I ever wrestled, wrestled again the next day: WWE legend Bret Hart

Bret Hart is rightfully amongst the most excellent in-ring technicians of all time. The retired superstar claimed that he'd never seriously injured another wrestler during his matches, unlike Golberg.

Hart took a lot of pride in being a safe worker and reminded fans about his spotless track record. The Hitman faced different opponents throughout his career and consistently executed his job without making any notable mistakes.

"I was always a professional. I think my greatest boast about being the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. It was just a moniker, but the truth is I never injured one wrestler in my whole career, ever, in any kind of serious way that they couldn't go in the ring or perform the next day," stated Hart. "Every wrestler I ever wrestled, wrestled again the next day and went home to their family, and that's my boast, and I'm proud of that, and that's all I really have to say about that." (4:28 - 5:03)

Allan @allan_cheapshot



This was the kick that gave Bret Hart a concussion that would lead to the end of his career a few months later. #OnThisDay in 1999: WCW Starrcade PPV: Bret Hart defeated Goldberg in a no disqualification match to retain the WCW Worlds Heavyweight Title.This was the kick that gave Bret Hart a concussion that would lead to the end of his career a few months later. #OnThisDay in 1999: WCW Starrcade PPV: Bret Hart defeated Goldberg in a no disqualification match to retain the WCW Worlds Heavyweight Title.This was the kick that gave Bret Hart a concussion that would lead to the end of his career a few months later. https://t.co/MJtIlutkS1

The Icon last appeared on WWE programming at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Bret Hart also shared his brutally honest opinion on Goldberg's recent WWE matches, and you can check that story out here.

