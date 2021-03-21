"He's firmly entrenched in his role" - Former WWE Champion comments on Roman Reigns' evolution 

Roman Reigns is one of the most polarizing figures in WWE today, but that was not always the case. For a time, The Head of the Table felt displaced as a character to the WWE Universe. He was a babyface but not many liked to root for him. Now he is firmly established as the top heel in the company.

Speaking to Bleacher Report prior to their match at Fastlane, former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan commented on Roman Reigns' transition and evolution as a character in WWE.

Daniel Bryan recalled what it was like back in 2015 at Fastlane and discussed how things have changed for Roman Reigns as a character and with the fans.

"As opposed to in the 2015 match at Fastlane, people weren't really sure what to make of him yet. They weren't quite sure yet. Now, he's firmly entrenched in his role. He knows exactly who he is as a performer, and he doesn't take anybody's crap. I'm excited. This is the match I have been looking forward to most since I came back. I thought when I came back, there's a couple of really big matches I want to knock out of the park, and at the top of the list is Roman Reigns."

Daniel Bryan is clearly excited for his match with Roman Reigns at Fastlane. It has been at the top of his list for some time now and hopefully the two will put on a great performance this Sunday.

Roman Reigns wants to make it known that no one will ever defeat him

Roman Reigns has turned himself into the number one heel on WWE's roster ever since he aligned with Paul Heyman. He has also been an unstoppable force since his return at Payback last year and has not lost a singles match since then.

As things stand, Reigns is scheduled to face Edge at WrestleMania 37, but before that he must defend his title against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane. The Tribal Chief will be looking at both Fastlane and WrestleMania as an opportunity to show that he cannot be defeated.

Roman Reigns will be looking to add to his string of nine consecutive singles match victories. Will he be able to continue his streak at Fastlane? Let us know down below in the comments section.