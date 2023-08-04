Former WWE Champion is currently done with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns holds the biggest prize in WWE's history after he unified two world titles at WrestleMania 38 by beating Brock Lesnar. However, one superstar is currently done chasing The Tribal Chief for now, and he is none other than Drew McIntyre.

Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre returned to WWE and attacked Gunther at Money in the Bank 2023 after his successful defense against Matt Riddle. The two stars are currently feuding with each other on Monday Night RAW for the workhorse title ahead at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Speaking on Stay Busy with Armon Sadler, McIntyre was asked if he would like to go after the Undisputed Universal Champion or the new World Heavyweight Title, and here's what the Scottish Warrior had to say about Roman Reigns. Check it out:

"I think my focus is RAW now that I'm on RAW. With the Roman [Reigns] thing like just when you think you know it must be at its end like another layer comes into it and I think I had my big opportunity there. There was maybe a way we could've done a finish involving [Austin] Theory, but maybe that would've messed up with The Bloodline story and so things happened the way that they happened."

The former WWE Champion stated that his current focus is on RAW and Gunther.

"I think McIntyre's period with Roman is done for now certainly. Unless something comes up now, storyline-wise, if it makes complete sense, I just can't see it right now like my focus is on the Intercontinental Championship." [15:05 - 15:42]

Drew McIntyre almost won the titles from Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022

Last year, Drew McIntyre feuded with Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes on Friday Night SmackDown and punched his ticket to a title match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 ahead of SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns picked up his rivalry with a returning Brock Lesnar for The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Tribal Chief with The Bloodline was able to slay The Beast Incarnate and retain the titles at the event.

After SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre feuded with Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship heading into Clash at the Castle 2022.

Unfortunately, the Scottish Warrior was moments away from winning the titles when Solo Sikoa not only made his main roster debut but cost him the titles to Roman Reigns to end the match.

