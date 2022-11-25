Former WWE Champion currently filming a new reality show ahead of Survivor Series

Survivor Series is days away and it's about to change the history of the premium live event with the addition of WarGames. Recently, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley revealed that he is currently filming a new reality television show.

Earlier this month, Bobby Lashley faced one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of all time, Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, the match didn't go according to The All Mighty's plans as Lesnar reversed a Hurt Lock and rolled Lashley up for the three count.

After the match, Lashley took out his anger on Lesnar to close the segment. Speaking to Sidewalks Entertainment, the 45-year-old superstar opened up about his upcoming projects outside of WWE. He revealed that he is currently filming for a show that involves flipping houses:

“A big thing that I’d love to do is, I love to flip houses. And I love to work with real estate, so I’ve been doing a lot with that. And we’ve been actually filming a reality show that kind of deals with me my team, how we put together different flips and go from place to place. And showing some of the guys that I’m in business with, and some of the young athletes and some of the young professionals how to get into the real estate world. So we’re playing with that a little bit." [H/T - BodySlam]

It looks like Lashley has his plate full with the shooting of a new reality television show and competing at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Bobby Lashley will face Austin Theory and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series for the United States Championship

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley captured his third United States Championship when he defeated Austin Theory at Money in the Bank 2022. After reaching 100 days as champion, Brock Lesnar showed up and attacked Lashley.

The surprise attack cost The All Mighty the title against Seth Rollins. However, Lashley wanted the title back, which is why he ruined Austin Theory's cash-in attempt on Seth Rollins. The three men had it out on the red brand which led to a Triple Threat match being booked for Survivor Series.

Bobby Lashley will face Seth Rollins and Austin Thoery for the United States Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames. It will be interesting to see which former champion leaves with the gold.

Do you think Lashley will become a four-time United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section.

