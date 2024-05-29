Former WWE Champion deletes controversial update following major backlash

A popular WWE Superstar recently received backlash over a social media update. The name in question, Drew McIntyre, subsequently deleted the post.

The Scottish Warrior won the 2024 Slammy Award for the Social Star of the Year for his impeccable character work on social media. The 38-year-old recently took to X/Twitter to share a video of Jack Swagger (aka Jack Hager in AEW) delivering an underwhelming promo. He further claimed that Damian Priest's promos had been similar to this after he won the title and Rhea Ripley got injured.

Here is an X/Twitter post with a screenshot of the deleted tweet:

McIntyre deleted the update following mixed reactions from the WWE Universe. Some fans praised the former World Heavyweight Champion for his creativity, while many others did not like him taking shots at the former Jack Swagger. New Day's Xavier Woods shared his reaction to the fellow superstar's controversial tweet.

Former WWE writer criticizes Drew McIntyre for not attacking Damian Priest on RAW

Damian Priest confronted Gunther on WWE RAW as the latter will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. McIntyre also made his way to the ring, claiming he would win the title at the Clash at the Castle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show earlier this month, Russo pointed out that McIntyre should have attacked the World Heavyweight Champion during the promo to get more heat. He also stated that WWE is trying to set up The Judgment Day member as a babyface:

"Obviously, in the first segment, we are trying to set up slowly but surely Damian Priest as a babyface. Because now he came out opposite Drew, and now it's kind of him against Judgment Day. Again, you had an opportunity for Drew to get heat on Damian Priest when he left the ring, but no, what did we have, bro? We have an in-ring promo that has ended the same exact way for the last six months, with a mic drop. Every single one of them ends with a mic drop. So you had an opportunity to get heat at the beginning, you had the opportunity to get heat at the end, and gues what? You got no heat," said Russo.

Drew McIntyre will lock horns with Damian Priest in a championship match at the Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland. The Judgment Day member has yet to defend his title after winning it at WrestleMania XL.

