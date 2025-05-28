Former WWE champion demands Money in the Bank rematch

A popular WWE Superstar made a major demand ahead of Money in the Bank. The premium live event will air live on June 7 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Ad

Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green and Michin on the May 16 edition of WWE SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE next month.

Green took to social media today to demand a recount, suggesting that she is hoping to get another opportunity to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. You can check out her message in the post below.

"I WANT MY RECOUNT," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by winning a tournament in December 2024. She had an impressive reign as champion before losing the title to Zelina Vega last month.

Vega successfully defended the title against Green at Saturday Night's Main Event, and the former champion was busted open during the match.

Former WWE writer believes Chelsea Green should have won her Money in the Bank qualifying match

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Chelsea Green should have won her Money in the Bank qualifying match earlier this month on SmackDown.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that Green should have won the match instead of Alexa Bliss. The veteran stated that it would have been entertaining to see the Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre) get involved in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next month.

''It was Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Michin. How much more interesting would it have been if it would have been [sic] Chelsea Green and her two bodyguards [Piper Niven and Alba Fyre]? Would that not have been much better, and what story could we have gotten out of that? But no, we beat Chelsea, and now we've got nothing," Russo said. [From 45:33 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The winners of the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will earn a future WWE title shot. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the PLE next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More