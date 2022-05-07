"Time of their life" - Former WWE Champion details the major change he has seen in Randy Orton 

Drew McIntyre has described the change he's seen within Randy Orton both in and outside the ring. According to the two-time WWE Champion, he has never seen The Viper so happy.

Orton is currently teaming up with Riddle. The two are dominant in WWE's tag division and are currently enjoying their second reign as RAW Tag Team Champions. RK-Bro will soon team up with McIntyre as they prepare to face The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, the Scotsman praised Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, admitting that the faction has been running the industry for a while. He also spoke about Orton and RK-Bro, noting the positive changes the run has brought about in The Viper:

"It's awesome to be back around. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been doing incredible things for a couple of years. Literally running the industry when it comes to Roman and for McIntyre to step back into that picture, but also to be side-by-side with Randy and Riddle who have been having the time of their life this past year, I've never seen Randy so happy in the ring and out of the ring." (H/T: CBS Sports)

Randy Orton recently claimed that he isn't willing to take up coaching after retirement

Randy Orton has been competing in the world of professional wrestling for decades. The Viper still has a long way to go in the industry, but much like everyone else, he needs to call it a day at some point.

Many fans have wondered in what capacity Orton will keep himself engaged with the industry after hanging up his boots. In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, the 14-time world champion opened up about his post-retirement plans.

When asked about becoming a coach after his days in the ring were done, Orton admitted that he doesn't believe he can articulate himself well to new talent:

“I don’t really think I’d be a good coach because I'd start to just ramble. It’s almost like I don’t know how to articulate myself to a group of green guys that are coming into the business that need to learn the basics. If there was three, four, or five guys, a small group, and if we could go and talk and sit in the ring. If it could be like close quarters, just a small group of people where we’re not doing drills and stuff, but just talking and maybe watching tape, I think I’d be good in that aspect.”

Though technically in the twilight of his career, Orton's style could potentially allow him to work at a high levle for several more years. Whether he will remain part of the business once he's finished remains to be seen.

