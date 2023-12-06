Former WWE champion details process of surprise 2021 return

A WWE legend has detailed the process of her surprise return in 2021.

Lisa Marie Varon, aka Victoria, made a surprising appearance in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. The premium live event took place during the pandemic, and there were no fans in the crowd. However, it was still a special moment for fans who had waited a long time to see Victoria back in WWE.

Speaking with BodySlam, the former WWE Women's Champion shared that Mickie James helped make sure that she participated in the Royal Rumble. She admitted that she learned about the opportunity just two weeks before she was scheduled to be the tenth entrant in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble:

"As I picked it up (the phone), I go, 'Oh, my God! They want me in the Rumble!' I was running errands, I don’t wanna call when I’m driving. I gotta be parked, like, I gotta be focused on this and I called Mickie and SoCal Val and I was like 'I think they want me. They want me in the Rumble! I don’t, it’s in, it’s in 2 weeks! I don’t have gear! I don’t work out anymore, I don’t have my red streak (in my hair), I don’t get my nails done, I don’t tan! You know, I’m living. I’m a foodie, I’m a foodie now and a home body.' Mickie (James) was like 'You need to do it. The fans need closure. You deserve this! You need to do it!' And I was like 'Okay, let me call,'" she said. [H/T: BodySlam]

Victoria on being nervous during her WWE return

Victoria admitted that she was nervous during her return to WWE.

During her conversation with BodySlam, Victoria admitted that a lot of the female superstars helped her during the match, and she was nervous during her return. She added that Mickie James calmed her down during the Royal Rumble and reminded her who she was. Victoria added that she went to gorilla position after the match and stated that they need to give people more than two weeks' notice that they will be returning to the promotion:

"I thought it was really cool! But, then I was like 'Okay, I gotta go to ring,' and, thank God for Mickie, and, you know, Bayley. Oh my gosh, oh gosh. There were so many girls that helped me. I kept on going outside, I wanted to throw up, I was so nervous. Just a lot of pressure, you know. I hadn’t been back in a long time and I’m like 'I hope I look okay out there. I hope my knee brace still feel fits,' and Mickie kept on going 'You know, you’re freakin, Victoria!' I’m like, 'Am I? Thanks, thanks I’m just nervous,'" she said. [H/T: BodySlam]

Expand Tweet

The Royal Rumble typically features a few surprise entrants every year. Only time will tell which WWE legends will make an appearance at Royal Rumble 2024 in a couple of months.

Which WWE Superstars are you rooting for to win next year's Royal Rumble matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.