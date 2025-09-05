Former WWE Champion drops retirement tease; Dominik Mysterio reacts

A popular WWE Superstar recently hinted at his retirement from professional wrestling. Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio was quick to share his reaction to the surprising tease.Earlier today, AJ Styles took to his Instagram account to share a cryptic message teasing his retirement from in-ring action. The former WWE Champion posted an artwork of an hourglass with his iconic P1 logo inside, instead of sand.The Phenomenal One's current rival, Dominik Mysterio, took to his Instagram story to share his reaction to the veteran's post. Staying true to his heel persona, the member of The Judgment Day reshared Styles' post with a Kenny McCormick goodbye GIF, mocking the 48-year-old.You can check out the Instagram Story by clicking here.Earlier this week, on Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles challenged Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Although RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had banned Mysterio's stablemates Finn Balor and JD McDonagh from ringside, El Grande Americano made his return to the red brand to help the 28-year-old retain his title.Dominik Mysterio issued an open challenge to WWE legendDominik Mysterio won the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41. He has held the coveted title ever since.During Mysterio's appearance on The Rap on Wrestling Podcast, the host asked the Judgment Day member what his reaction would be if The Cenation Leader came after the Intercontinental Championship. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom noted that the 48-year-old could try if he wanted to become a Grand Slam Champion. Mysterio also stated that Cena knew where to find him.&quot;I mean, he [John Cena] can try. What's that thing he says? You want some? Come get some. You know what, John? You know where I'm at. If you want to finish your Grand Slam quest, these little side quests you're on, I'm here all day. Every Monday, you know where I'll be,&quot; Mysterio said.John Cena is all set to make his final WWE SmackDown appearance later tonight in Chicago. Instead, the veteran will show up on Monday Night RAW before hanging up his boots at the end of 2025. Only time will tell if he wrestles Dominik Mysterio before his retirement.