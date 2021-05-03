Former WWE Champion feared Edge return would cause fans to turn on him

Drew McIntyre has opened up on his fears over Edge's return in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

In a recent appearance on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, the former WWE Champion explained he was worried fans were going to be disappointed when the returning Edge failed to win the 2020 Royal Rumble match. It was McIntyre who went on to win it. McIntyre said he was scared fans may turn on him over the result.

McIntyre also said he was thankful to Roman Reigns for doing him a favor in eliminating Edge that night. In doing so, Reigns directed any potential heat away from the Scotsman.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say on Edge's 2020 Royal Rumble return:

"There was a lot going on at that time, for sure… But the Rumble itself, finding out, one, I’m taking out Brock Lesnar, and the structure of the match, he’s going to be the absolute beast and that I’m going to be the one to take the beast down, was absolutely unbelievable. But to actually be winning it, on top of that? And then you find out that Edge is coming out towards the end as well. Oh… No negative thoughts crossed my mind until it was time for Edge." Explained McIntyre.

He continued:

"I was in the corner with AJ Styles, he was choking me and I made sure I had a clear view of the entrance way… I heard the reaction and I went “Oh, I’m so happy for him! What a guy… Wait a minute?! The people might turn on me, we’ve seen this happen before!” That’s what crossed my mind at that exact moment. He made his entrance and we got towards the end. It was Roman and Edge. And Roman did me a solid, by the way, being the one who took out Edge towards the end. I heard the boos and I said “Screw this, let’s just keep powering through”... That could have gone bad, but it went well."

Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble

While he may not have been successful in his 2020 effort, Edge went on to win the 2021 Royal Rumble match, entering from the number one position.

Advertisement

However, Edge was unsuccessful in his WrestleMania title challenge against Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns dominantly pinned both Edge and Bryan in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. It is a moment that has since been immortalized on a WWE Shop t-shirt.

Edge hasn't been seen on WWE television since the loss.