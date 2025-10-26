  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE Champion finally addresses controversial Brock Lesnar rumor

Former WWE Champion finally addresses controversial Brock Lesnar rumor

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 26, 2025 22:35 GMT
Lesnar returned to the promotion earlier this year. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Lesnar returned to the promotion earlier this year. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE Champion finally commented on a controversial rumor regarding Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate returned to the company at SummerSlam 2025 and attacked John Cena after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Jinder Mahal was interviewed on Inside The Ropes and discussed not getting the opportunity to battle Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2017. Mahal lost the WWE Championship to AJ Styles before he could battle Lesnar at the PLE. He noted that Vince McMahon informed him of the change, and he was not upset about it. The veteran also claimed that Styles and Lesnar put on a great match at the event.

The Maharaja then addressed the rumors that Lesnar refused to work with him. Mahal claimed that it was not the case and that they both had respect for each other.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Nobody told me Brock doesn’t want to work you, etc. In fact, Brock showed me nothing but respect, even to the very end of the time that I was in WWE. If Brock sees me in the locker room, he shows me the utmost respect always, handshake, hug and I don’t see him treat that like I don’t see him that way with everybody… Me and Brock have a certain respect for each other," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News]
Ad

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

You can check out the interview in the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Lesnar demolished John Cena in a singles match at Wrestlepalooza 2025 last month.

Bill Apter reacts to Brock Lesnar's victory over John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that the company made the right decision by having Brock Lesnar squash John Cena at Wrestlepalooza last month in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter stated that it was the correct call because Lesnar needed to be brought back to the promotion as a monster, and a loss would negatively impact that.

Ad
"This is the way it should be. You know so many people are going why did they do that? I think it was the right move. You can't bring Brock Lesnar back and lessen that Mega monster. I think they did the right thing, I am gonna say that out loud," he said.

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Brock Lesnar in the months ahead.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications