Former WWE Champion finally addresses controversial Brock Lesnar rumor

A former WWE Champion finally commented on a controversial rumor regarding Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate returned to the company at SummerSlam 2025 and attacked John Cena after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Jinder Mahal was interviewed on Inside The Ropes and discussed not getting the opportunity to battle Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2017. Mahal lost the WWE Championship to AJ Styles before he could battle Lesnar at the PLE. He noted that Vince McMahon informed him of the change, and he was not upset about it. The veteran also claimed that Styles and Lesnar put on a great match at the event.

The Maharaja then addressed the rumors that Lesnar refused to work with him. Mahal claimed that it was not the case and that they both had respect for each other.

"Nobody told me Brock doesn’t want to work you, etc. In fact, Brock showed me nothing but respect, even to the very end of the time that I was in WWE. If Brock sees me in the locker room, he shows me the utmost respect always, handshake, hug and I don’t see him treat that like I don’t see him that way with everybody… Me and Brock have a certain respect for each other," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Lesnar demolished John Cena in a singles match at Wrestlepalooza 2025 last month.

Bill Apter reacts to Brock Lesnar's victory over John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that the company made the right decision by having Brock Lesnar squash John Cena at Wrestlepalooza last month in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter stated that it was the correct call because Lesnar needed to be brought back to the promotion as a monster, and a loss would negatively impact that.

"This is the way it should be. You know so many people are going why did they do that? I think it was the right move. You can't bring Brock Lesnar back and lessen that Mega monster. I think they did the right thing, I am gonna say that out loud," he said.

WWE @WWE Speechless. 🤯 Brock Lesnar annihilates John Cena at #Wrestlepalooza! @espn

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Brock Lesnar in the months ahead.

