Former WWE champion fined for their actions on RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has fined a former WWE champion for their actions on the most recent edition of the red brand. The superstar in question is Chelsea Green.

On the most recent edition of the Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven locked horns with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, the same duo that ended their reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions in December last year. The match did not last long as Green pinned Carter to secure a rare win.

The Stamford-based promotion recently took to Instagram to share a backstage video featuring Adam Pearce, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven from the latest edition of the red brand. The RAW GM congratulated the duo on their win. However, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion mocked Pearce and was subsequently fined a sum of $500.

Chelsea Green opens up about Matt Cardona's potential WWE return

Chelsea Green's real-life husband, Matt Cardona, wrestled for the Stamford-based company for 15 years before his release in 2020. During his run with the promotion under the ring name Zack Ryder, the Indy God had multiple Intercontinental and United States Championship reigns. He also won the Tag Team Championship twice alongside Curt Hawkins.

During her appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Chelsea Green revealed she wants to team up with her husband inside the WWE ring. She further pointed out that she believes it is only a matter of time before the 38-year-old returns to the wrestling promotion:

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said. [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

Chelsea Green failed to find a spot on the WrestleMania XL match card. It remains to be seen if the company has any long-term plans for the former champion.

Will Chelsea Green get a title opportunity following Rhea Ripley's injury? Sound off!

