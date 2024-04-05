Former WWE Champion fires shots at The Bloodline; seemingly challenges The Rock for after WrestleMania 40

A former WWE Champion snubbed The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania 40 and subtly issued a challenge to The Rock following this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson are set to clash against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL in a tag team match. Elsewhere on the card, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) will square off against The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Rezar & Akam) in a Six-Man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight match.

During an interview with The Bump, The All Mighty was asked to share his honest thoughts about being in a 'Mania match unlike last year, which was abruptly scrapped after late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt suffered from illness.

The 47-year-old star said he was excited about getting his hands on Kross and his group members. However, looking at this year's main event featuring The Bloodline and RAW Superstars, Bobby Lashley noted he had defeated three superstars of four: Reigns, Rollins, and Rhodes.

"I’m looking at the main event, and there’s four guys in the main event. I’ve beaten three of them. I’m throwing it out there, just saying. So I feel like I’ve been handcuffed a little bit," he said. [13:18 - 13:31]

The former World Champion left no stone unturned to seemingly put The Final Boss on notice. Lashley's major win over Roman Reigns came at Survivor Series 2018 when the latter star served The Big Dog gimmick. Plus, The All Mighty has emerged victorious over Seth Rollins during their one-on-one feud in 2021.

Even though Lashley mentioned pinning Rhodes, there seems to be no record of a singles match between the two WWE Superstars in any promotion ever.

On Thursday, April 4, Dwayne Johnson made his presence felt at the WWE World event in Philadelphia. However, The Great One arrived late and left in just twenty minutes after fans waited for almost two hours.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Rock sent a three-word message with a picture of himself taken backstage at Monday Night RAW. The 51-year-old legend wrote:

"Final Boss energy."

Fans are excited to see how the storyline pans out after The Bloodline vs. Rhodes & Rollins. It remains to be seen if Bobby Lashley and The Final Boss would be involved in a program after The Grandest Stage of Them All.

