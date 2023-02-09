Former WWE Champion has five-word reaction to historic UK announcement

WWE Clash at the Castle last year was a massive success for the company. The show even cracked into many of the 'best of' lists in 2022. In only a few words, the UK show was phenomenal.

The Stamford-based company will be looking to bask in the glory of the UK crowd and follow up last year's premium live event with Money in the Bank on July 1, 2023 at The O2 in London. Triple H also announced earlier today that the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown will also be held at The O2.

Following the historic announcement, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre posted a five-word message on Twitter that read:

"Another W for the UK"

The Scottish Warrior main evented last year's spectacle, with the backing of the British crowd against Roman Reigns, where he narrowly lost to the latter in a compelling half-hour classic.

WWE has usually opted for pre-taped shows prior to events like these in the past. This will also be the first time the blue brand is hosted live from the UK.

WWE's plans for the Money in the Bank winner this year

Since its inception, Money in the Bank has been one of the most exciting annual matches the company produces, so much so that it morphed into a premium live event of its own. Ultimately, the "Big Four" became the "Big Five," with its addition.

Lately, however, the MITB winner has been more of an afterthought and the gimmick has lost its luster. Last year's winner Austin Theory wound up cashing-in his contract on the United States Championship. He didn't even win the contest, further diminishing the aura of the contract.

According to an earlier report, this year's MITB winner will have a successful cash-in. Another interesting revelation was that it would be a superstar from the RAW brand.

Since WWE is five months away from the UK show, plans may change, but this is more than enough time for the creative to plan something as captivating as Clash at the Castle was last year.

Who do you think should win MITB this year? Sound off in the comments section below...

