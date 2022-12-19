Former WWE Champion gets inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame last night.

RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. He is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of the business. Rob made a name for himself in ECW in the late 90s and went on to become a bigger star in the Stamford-based promotion.

Last night, the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia saw Rob Van Dam being inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame. Battleground Championship Wrestling held a wrestling event on the same night at the venue. In the main event, RVD competed in a singles match against Rhino, which the former won.

RVD also reunited with former ECW co-workers Sabu and Bill Alfonso. Here's a picture of the reunion:

The WWE veteran has still not given up at 52 years old

At 52, RVD is still in good shape and is actively wrestling. He has competed in some of the biggest promotions, including WCW, WWE, TNA, ECW, and NJPW.

His brief WCW run in 1992-93 didn't do much for him, but it all changed when he made his way to ECW in 1996. He did incredibly well in ECW and was one of the most exciting acts in the promotion for a long period of time.

RVD was given a bunch of pushes in the Stamford-based promotion as well. His biggest push came in mid-2006 when he successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on John Cena. The victory gave RVD his first and only WWE Championship. The ECW veteran had nothing but praise for his opponent while talking about the contest:

"I was confident from the start because those were my people. It felt great to have all that energy on my side, but Cena knew they were going to boo him out of the building. He knew that ahead of the time. It was really cool to see how he reacted to and adapted to that kind of environment. It really impressed me, and everyone should be impressed by what a professional he is.” [H/T Republic World]

Fans will remember RVD as one of the most energetic and agile beings in sports entertainment. His work in ECW was way ahead of its time, back in the late 90s. His Hardcore Hall of Fame induction couldn't have been more well-deserved!

The Sportskeeda community congratulates Rob Van Dam on his Hardcore Hall of Fame induction!

