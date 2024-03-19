Former WWE champion gets a new tattoo ahead of RAW

A former WWE champion has unveiled a new tattoo ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Shayna Baszler.

On the March 11, 2024, edition of the red show, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark took on The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Despite the challengers' brave efforts, the champions defended their title after interference from Dakota Kai.

Baszler recently took to Instagram to reveal that she got inked. The former NXT Women's Champion posted pictures of her new tattoo and its inspiration. The body art consists of impressions of her dog's paw and face.

You can check out Shayna Baszler's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler opens up about her partnership with Zoey Stark

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark have been teaming up since the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. Their tag team has been quite successful, having beaten several tandems, including former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

During an interview with WrestleZone, Baszler opened up about her partnership with Stark. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion revealed how the upstart impressed her. She further pointed out that they complement each other well inside the squared circle.

"Zoey impressed me because I beat the snot out of her and she kept getting back up. She would not quit and that impressed me, so I decided — I don't know how it started. I think I saw something happening and I gave her some advice [on] how to handle it backstage. And when she is not being an annoying (…) rookie, she's great. I think we complement each other well in the ring. She does all the cool flying off of stuff and I'll tear people's limbs off, so it balances out," said Baszler.

The Queen of Spades and Zoey Stark came close to winning the title from The Kabuki Warriors. However, it seems like as long as Damage CTRL is at ringside, Asuka and Kairi Sane will remain Women's Tag Team Champions.

