Shayna Baszler sends warning ahead of WWE RAW

Shayna Baszler is more than ready to become a four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion as she sends a warning ahead of RAW.

Baszler and Zoey Stark have been teaming up since Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. They have been quite successful and are currently undefeated as a team. They have wins over Natalya and Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, and Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

The fighting duo earned a shot at The Kabuki Warriors last Monday after beating former tag champs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. They were confronted by the entire Damage CTRL following the match, but nothing turned physical. Asuka and Kairi Sane confirmed the match after beating Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley at NXT Roadblock.

In a post on her Instagram account, Shayna Baszler called herself and Zoey Stark as future champs. She also described her team as 'Artists' while sharing photos and videos of their match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance as a warning to The Kabuki Warriors.

"Artists. Future champs. #Shayna4Time #wweraw #LimbByLimb," Baszler wrote.

Baszler has a chance to become a four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, tying the record held by Asuka. The Queen of Spades has been tag team champion with Nia Jax twice and Ronda Rousey.

Shayna Baszler opens up on partnership with Zoey Stark

While some might not like WWE's way of putting together tag teams, Shayna Baszler has grown fond of Zoey Stark. Baszler told WrestleZone that she liked Stark's no-give-up attitude and that their in-ring skills complement each other.

"Zoey impressed me because I beat the snot out of her and she kept getting back up," Baszler wrote. "She would not quit and that impressed me, so I decided — I don't know how it started, I think I saw something happening and I gave her some advice (on) how to handle it backstage. And when she is not being an annoying… rookie, she's great. I think we complement each other well in the ring. She does all the cool flying off of stuff and I'll tear people's limbs off, so it balances out."

Baszler and Stark are 6-0 since teaming up on Day 1 edition of RAW, but this time they're up against The Kabuki Warriors. They might also need to worry about WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, who could be at ringside for their title match on Monday night.

Do you think Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark can win the Women's Tag Team Championship at RAW? Discuss below!

