Former WWE Champion has "got to ask for his release" under the circumstances, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

According to Vince Russo, a particular ex-WWE champion should be asking for his release, considering recent events.

The ex-champion in question is Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja was recently involved in a match with the WWE World Heavyweight title at stake. However, even an interference by Indus Sher was not enough to tip the scales in his favor, leading to him losing the bout.

Jinder Mahal was also the center of attention recently due to AEW President Tony Khan's remarks about him. According to Vince Russo on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, this should have been the perfect opportunity to push the former champion.

"I don't know what that did for Jinder, bro. I swear to god, man. When you look at guys like Matt Cardona and you look at guys like EC3, now you look at, throw Dolph Ziggler in there, throw Mone in there, Mercedes Mone. Throw them all in there. I swear to god, bro, if I'm Jinder, and he goes back to doing nothing, bro, the dude's got to ask for his release." [6:17 onwards]

Another ex-WWE superstar has praised Jinder Mahal's ability

Matt Hardy seems to hold Jinder Mahal in high regard, judging by his recent comments.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the current AEW star stated:

"I like Jinder as a person and I also liked him as a performer, too. I thought he was an excellent heel. I thought he was good. I thought he really had the ability to pi*s people off in the most authentic way possible... I am not a Jinder hinderer," he said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for Jinder Mahal in WWE.

