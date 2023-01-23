Former WWE Champion heaps praise on Kofi Kingston for 15 year anniversary

Kofi Kingston is a beloved WWE Superstar who is now celebrating 15 years with the global juggernaut company. He is the first African-born performer and WWE Champion in the promotion's history.

The New Day star thanked his fans on his anniversary, while plenty of them in return reacted by thanking Kingston for his mesmerizing and entertaining moments over the years. One of his peers also had something to say.

Kofi Kingston's longtime tag team partner and friend, Big E, who is currently out due to a career-threatening neck injury, tweeted in support of the former champion:

"This man has been the picture of awe-inspiring athleticism, consistency, and durability while being one of the very best humans you’ll ever meet."

Kofi is currently one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champion alongside his other New Day brethren, Xavier Woods.

You can read more about Kofi Kingston speaking about his longetivity with the Stamford-based promotion here.

Kofi Kingston thinks New Day is the greatest faction in WWE history

Whilst this is a topic of debate, Kofi Kingston believes that The New Day is the greatest faction of all-time. He revealed on an episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast:

"That's us [when asked who's the greatest tag team in WWE history. The New Day, it's us. I ain't got to think about that. You know what I mean." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Kofi further went on to reiterate his bold statement via Twitter:

"I said what I said." Kofi tweeted.

His sole title defense came abruptly at the hands of Brock Lesnar back in 2019 and has not bounced back to main event status ever since. It remains to be seen under Triple H's regime whether Kingston has one more world title run left in his career.

The New Day star appeared on Peter Rosenberg's Cheap Heat podcast, where he reaffirmed that he has a few years left on his contract and will continue to compete as long as he is having fun. The fans are definitely having fun too.

Thank you Kofi, indeed.

Poll : Do you think Kofi Kingston has one more WWE Championship run left in his career? Yes No 0 votes