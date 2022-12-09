Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE has left Hall of Famer Ric Flair heartbroken.

Mr. McMahon stepped away from his duties as WWE CEO earlier this year and announced his retirement shortly after. His retirement was the biggest pro-wrestling story in years. Over the past few months, several WWE Superstars and other veteran personalities have commented on it.

Former WWE Champion Ric Flair recently opened up about Vince's retirement while speaking on his To Be The Man podcast. Here's what he said:

“I’m heartbroken that he is not there anymore... I don’t know the story. I don’t know any more than you do, but I just know that he lived and loved that business. I hope that he is, you know, finding his way without it. Cause when you put so much time into, I mean, I know how it’s still hard for me to walk away from it.” [H/T BodySlam.net]

Judging by Flair's comments, he would love nothing but to see McMahon back on WWE TV.

Vince McMahon and Ric Flair have had a close friendship over the years

Barring a few exceptions, Ric Flair has always had a close relationship with the former WWE Chairman.

The Nature Boy once revealed that Vince helped him with an $800,000 loan:

"I owed Vince, paid back Vince. He gave me an $800,000 loan and told me to declare bankruptcy. I knew that I couldn't live with myself if I did," said Flair.

Flair and McMahon engaged in a heated rivalry in early 2002 that led to a Street Fight at the Royal Rumble event that year. The 16-time world champion was victorious over McMahon when all was said and done.

Months later, the former CEO defeated Flair in a No Holds Barred match on the June 10, 2002, episode of WWE RAW. With the victory, Vince McMahon gained 100% ownership of WWE and ended his feud with Flair.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair's opinion on Vince McMahon's retirement? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes