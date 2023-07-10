Former WWE Champion has heartwarming reaction to fan receiving a special piece of merchandise

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre had a wonderful reaction to one of his fans receiving a birthday surprise.

McIntyre shocked the WWE Universe at Money in the Bank when he returned from his hiatus to confront Gunther. He last appeared at WrestleMania 39 when he and Sheamus lost a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite his long absence, The Scottish Warrior remains one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster. A family recently put together a special gift for their mother, who is a huge fan of McIntyre. They made a custom Drew McIntyre shirt and gave it for her birthday.

The former WWE Champion saw the video on Twitter and had a heartwarming reaction. He even shared it on his official Twitter account for his fans to see.

"It's the little toe taps for me," McIntyre wrote.

Drew McIntyre likely to face Gunther at WWE SummerSlam

After a three-month hiatus, Drew McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank in London, England, to confront Gunther. The Intercontinental Champion successfully defended his title against Matt Riddle and wanted to teach The Original Bro more lessons about respect after the match.

McIntyre also made the save last week on Raw after Riddle's match against Giovanni Vinci. Even though it's not been confirmed, it might be safe to say that The Scottish Warrior and The Ring General are heading for a slobberknocker of a match at SummerSlam in Detroit.

Gunther has been Intercontinental Champion since June 10, 2022, when he defeated Ricochet on SmackDown. He'll be reaching 400 days as champion later this week and has a good chance to break Honky Tonk Man's record.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre has not had a one-on-one match against Gunther. He also has not held the Intercontinental title since 2010, when he was still The Chosen One.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will be the one to give Gunther his first loss on the main roster? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

