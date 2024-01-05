Former WWE champion is being heavily misused by creative, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is very displeased at how a current superstar is being used by the creative department.

The star in question is Raquel Rodriguez. While she has won the tag team titles in both the main roster and in NXT before, it is hard to argue with the point that her prominence has dropped significantly over the last few months. According to Russo, the creative department is largely to blame.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran talked about the most talented superstars in WWE's female division being held back by bad booking. He stated:

"What have they done with her? Like that's why I am saying, bro it's the booking. Because we look at her we see a good looking girl, we see a girl that has got charisma, she has got an unbelievable body, she is an unbelievable athlete, we see all that. What have they done with her? Zero." [2:45 onwards]

Another WWE Superstar is open to teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez

Braun Strowman apparently has no qualms about joining hands with Raquel in the squared circle.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman heaped praise on the former Tag Team Champion while talking about a potential alliance.

"You never know," Strowman said. "I don't know who we would ever wrestle if you put the two of us together. The biggest, baddest female on the roster with the biggest, baddest male. There's not much competition. I would love to get in there and get an opportunity. I've watched that young lady cut her teeth in this business and just absolutely transform herself, her physique, her mental state, her in-ring work. I couldn't be more proud of her. So, absolutely, I'd love to get in the ring with her."

It remains to be seen what is next for Raquel Rodriguez in WWE.

