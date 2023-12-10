Former WWE champion hints at going after the only man to make Gunther tap out; he teased challenging The Ring General just 2 days ago!

The current Intercontinental Champion Gunther has reigned supreme in WWE as one of the most dominant forces in recent times. The star's technical prowess and bone-crunching maneuvers have left opponents whimpering for mercy. The star in question here is Ivar, of The Viking Raiders.

The Ring General met his match in the shape of Ilja Dragunov back in 2021 at NXT TakeOver 36. The 30-year-old star had unleashed a devastating standing rear-naked choke sleeper, forcing the unstoppable Gunther to submit. This historic moment not only saw the NXT UK Championship change hands, but it also marked the first time The Imperium leader had ever been made to tap out.

Now, the former NXT Tag Team Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion Ivar hinted at going after The Mad Russian, possibly hinting at being Dragunov's next challenger. The 39-year-old star had also teased challenging The Ring General only two days ago.

Taking to Twitter, The Viking Raiders member responded to WWE's post about Ilja Dragunov retaining his NXT Championship following a gutsy performance against Baron Corbin.

Check out Ivar's tweet below:

Braun Strowman wants another match against Gunther

The former Universal Champion has expressed his interest in facing The Imperium leader one more time.

The two men locked horns for the coveted Intercontinental Championship on the January 13 edition of SmackDown. In a brutal and hard-fought contest, The Ring General pinned The Monster Among Men after a thunderous powerbomb.

During an interview with News 18, Braun Strowman stated that he would like to face the 36-year-old star in a rematch, acknowledging Gunther's prowess, and even going as far as to call him the greatest Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

"Yeah, I would love to have another go at Gunther. What he’s done with the Intercontinental Championship, he has completely elevated [the title], higher than it’s ever been elevated before. In my opinion, he’s the greatest Intercontinental Champion that WWE has ever had, and he’s brought prestige to that title. So the person that’s able to take that away from him, that would speak volumes. And getting back in that ring, mixing it back up because he’s a fierce competitor... But there’s a whole new monster coming back. So be ready," Strowman said.

Only time will tell if Ivar would go after The Imperium leader's IC title or Ilja Dragunov's NXT title ahead of his time in WWE.

