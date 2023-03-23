Former WWE Champion "hit a ceiling and stayed there", Jim Cornette blasts 37-year-old star

Despite earning his ticket to WrestleMania 39 last week on SmackDown, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has received some criticism from Jim Cornette.

While Drew has previously held the WWE Championship on multiple occasions, it could be argued that he has never been able to reach the heights that many expected of him.

Speaking on his Experience podcast, Jim Cornette said that despite McIntyre's physical attributes, the Scotsman has not been able to make it to the next level of WWE stardom.

"Drew McIntyre hit a ceiling and stayed there, he’s got the look, he can talk ok, he’s got the size and the body and his work. But it just, something didn’t happen." (From 0:52 to 1:05)

Although Cornette's opinion carries some validity, it could be argued that Drew McIntyre has far exceeded expectations, given that he is the first-ever British-born WWE Champion, as well as a Royal Rumble winner and WrestleMania main eventer.

Drew McIntyre is set to battle for WWE gold at WrestleMania 39

Last week on SmackDown, Drew and Sheamus faced off to determine who would face Gunther at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite both men's determination to win, the match ended in a DQ finish after Gunther's Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vince attacked the two competitors.

Following this finish, Adam Pearce announced that both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will now face the Austrian for his championship at WrestleMania 39.

In what will be a strong contender for the match of the weekend, McIntyre will attempt to win the belt that he first won back in 2009, while Sheamus will look to capture the one championship that has alluded to him for his entire career.

