Former WWE Champion, not John Cena, hints at major alliance with The Rock

John Cena's alliance with The Rock has not been addressed since the former's heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. A former WWE Champion recently hinted at a big program involving him and The Final Boss, but it's not Cena.

After Cody Rhodes turned down Rocky's offer, Cena inexplicably attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion. Since that happened, there has been plenty of speculation that more stars could align with The Final Boss. One such talent is Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior recently teased doing something big with The Rock. McIntyre was a guest on the UNTAPPED podcast and was asked about his recent comments about having a potential partnership with The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

"It’s going to be good, it's going to be (...) I mean, I don't know when this comes out. But hopefully, we'll have more information soon," McIntyre said. [43:00 - 43:11]

Drew McIntyre first hinted at a potential partnership with The Final Boss in an interview on Adam's Apple on YouTube. McIntyre described it as "pretty big" and couldn't wait to reveal it. He even teased that there were a "few things on the horizon."

Drew McIntyre opens up about his relationship with The Rock

One of the most viral social media posts last year featured The Rock gifting Drew McIntyre a sword after the latter signed a new deal with WWE. McIntyre later opened up about his relationship with The Final Boss. He praised the legend for looking out for him ever since he was an up-and-coming talent.

"The Rock has actively looked out for me my whole career since I was a kid. Himself and his business partner, ex-wife, Danny, have always said such positive things to me. He put me over in a TMZ interview when I wasn’t doing anything in particular that justified him saying I was going to be the next big star when I re-signed with the company," McIntyre told The Daily Star.

McIntyre has turned into a bigger star since rejoining WWE in 2017. If he aligns with The Final Boss, he'll likely turn into a megastar.

