WWE News Roundup: Major superstar was fired by the company with "zero warning," Big plans for The Rock & Drew McIntyre? Rikishi on Naomi

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for March 16, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about SmackDown Superstars Drew McIntyre and Naomi.

Plus, the latest live event results from Dortmund, Germany, and more. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#4. Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and other superstars wrestled at an untelevised event after WWE SmackDown

World Wrestling Entertainment continued its European tour after SmackDown with a live event on Saturday in Dortmund, Germany. Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41, LA Knight, Lyra Valkyria, and Gunther put their titles on the line.

Rhea Ripley, who almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the night, defeated Liv Morgan in a Street Fight. The show was main-evented by Gunther and AJ Styles with the World Heavyweight Championship at stake in a Steel Cage match.

You can check out the full results below:

United States Championship match: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura Women’s Intercontinental Championship match: Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Zoey Stark

Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Zoey Stark Ludwig Kaiser defeated Austin Theory

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)

Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan Penta defeated Chad Gable

Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio

Steel Cage match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) defeated AJ Styles

#3. Rikishi addresses the Naomi situation

On SmackDown, a storyline finally kicked into high gear when Naomi confessed to Bianca Belair that she was the one who attacked Jade Cargill. Rikishi has revealed his kayfabe thoughts on the trio breaking up.

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said he was "hurt" and "confused" by the entire situation. He also wanted a chance to talk with his daughter-in-law Naomi and Cargill:

"I'm baffled just like everybody else out there. I'm hurt, I'm confused, and I posted up a photo of all four of us on my Instagram page. I love both of these girls unconditionally [Naomi & Jade Cargill]. But to see this happening in front of the whole world, I'm confused, and I feel like I'm torn apart between the two. What is it that a father can do to make this right amongst these ladies? They damn near want to kill each other out there, and I'm just like everybody else; I've yet to get a chance to sit down. I want to talk to both of them. We can meet at the Waffle House. We can meet wherever, somewhere where it's private."

Rikishi often discusses current storylines on his podcast, so it should be interesting to see if WWE decides to make him part of an angle at some point.

#2. Mandy Rose is making a lot of money after her WWE exit

Mandy Rose lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on December 13, 2022, and was released from WWE the next day. The popular star recently discussed life after World Wrestling Entertainment on her Power Alphas podcast

"I wake up when I want, do what I want, and I don't have to take bumps or be on the road for 300-plus days. I basically make 10 times the amount of money that I made in WWE in one year. That's crazy."

Mandy Rose also addressed the circumstances surrounding her departure from the company, noting that she was "fired with zero warning:"

"All of a sudden I go and do this on my own, just having a direct relationship with my fans doing exclusive content, and all of a sudden within 24 hours I get stripped from my 413 [day] title reign, I get fired with zero warning, and I'm sitting there like 'wait, what?'"

Things seem to have worked out well for Mandy Rose anyway, as her fanbase has stuck with her outside the world of professional wrestling.

#1. Drew McIntyre teases big plans with The Rock

Fans have been speculating who else could join The Rock in WWE after John Cena sold his soul to the Hollywood megastar. Interestingly, Drew McIntyre could be that man. McIntyre recently spoke to Adam's Apple and teased big things on the horizon following a conversation with The Rock:

"Re-signing last year and knowing where the company was going to go, The Rock sent the sword. He's always been on my side. I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber, and there are a few things on the horizon. They're going to be pretty big once it becomes public."

Given that The Rock and Cody Rhodes' feud is far from over, Drew McIntyre might take advantage of the situation in a big way. If Rhodes remains the Undisputed WWE Champion after WrestleMania 41, McIntyre could use the Hollywood megastar's influence to win the World Title again.

