Former WWE Champion John Cena shares cryptic update amid ongoing ICC T20 Cricket World Cup

John Cena is notorious for often posting random pictures on social media without providing any context. The Cenation Leader recently shared an update after being referenced during a match in the ongoing ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024.

The prestigious tournament is currently underway in the United States and West Indies. During a group-stage match between Australia and England, Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell did John Cena's iconic "You can't see me" gesture towards the English crowd after catching Johnny Bairstow at the deep midwicket fence off Josh Hazelwood's bowling.

John Cena recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the 35-year-old giving it to the English fans after completing the important catch. You can check out the former World Champion's update below:

Australia won the game by 39 runs to secure their second win of the World Cup campaign, having defeated Oman on June 6. England, on the other hand, has yet to win a game. The defending champions have a single point against their name after their first match against Scotland was washed out.

John Cena claims popular WWE Superstar has earned 'every inch'

John Cena has had his share of issues with The Bloodline. The 47-year-old teamed up with LA Knight to defeat the heel faction's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match at Fastlane 2023. He seemed to have liked working alongside The Megastar.

During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena praised LA Knight for his hard work over the years. He claimed that the former IMPACT star has earned everything he has achieved in his career so far. Cena further stated that it was fun to work alongside the SmackDown Superstar:

"There is a situation where I want to say he [LA Knight] is gifted. That is not the right thing to say. What I should say is, man, he has worked to get his talent. He is the embodiment of perseverance, and hard work, and believing in himself. He has earned every inch. It was really, really fun to be in there with him,'' he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can watch the entire interview below

LA Knight currently has his eyes set on Logan Paul and the United States Championship. Despite The Maverick not accepting his challenge, The Megastar has continued to push for a title opportunity. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the two talented in-ring performers.

