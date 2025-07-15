Former WWE Champion makes shocking claim about Gunther vs. CM Punk SummerSlam match

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will defend his title against CM Punk at the WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Many fans are excited for the match, as the two stars will face off against each other at a televised event for the very first time. However, Drew McIntyre has made a brutal claim about the contest slated for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Last night on RAW, five stars competed in a Gauntlet match to earn a shot at The Ring General's title. Bron Breakker showcased a dominant performance and pinned Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso to inch closer to the championship match. However, CM Punk put an end to the 27-year-old's herculean effort to punch his ticket to the upcoming premium live event.

The Second City Saint's archrival, Drew McIntyre, recently took to his Instagram account to fire brutal shots at Punk and Gunther. The Scottish Warrior quoted a post to claim that the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam would be bad in terms of quality.

"GUNTHER vs Punk," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Drew McIntyre will also be in action at SummerSlam. The former WWE Champion will join forces with Logan Paul to wrestle Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match.

Wrestling veteran shares honest opinion on CM Punk facing Gunther for the title at WWE SummerSlam

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently opened up about his take on CM Punk challenging Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Legion of RAW, the veteran pointed out that The Second City Saint and Cody Rhodes would compete for gold at SummerSlam. However, Russo was not impressed with the build-up to the PLE matches despite it being a two-night event.

"I guess CM Punk now has another chance at a world title, I guess? Does Cody Rhodes get his title back? That's a joke, bro. Like, really, guys? This warrants two nights? Like, really?" he said.

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

It will be interesting to see if The Best in the World can finally win his first championship since his WWE return at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

