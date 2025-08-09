  • home icon
Former WWE champion makes surprise return to SmackDown and confronts Solo Sikoa

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 09, 2025 02:29 GMT
Solo Sikoa was on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)
Solo Sikoa was involved in an in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He was confronted by Sami Zayn, who made a surprise return to the blue brand.

The show took place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the former Intercontinental Champion's hometown. In the opening match, JC Mateo and Talla Tonga took on Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns in a tag team match. The heels won the bout, as Talla Tonga pinned Chris Sabin after hitting him with a chokeslam.

Solo Sikoa came out after the match and cut a promo in the ring. He was surrounded by his MFTs, and he told the crowd to take a look at them because that's what greatness looked like. He then stated that Talla Tonga and JC Mateo were the next WWE Tag Team Champions.

Solo Sikoa also told the crowd that they were looking at the most dominant United States Champion. He added that he was in his gear, feeling good and ready to fight, but there was nobody in the back ready to fight him. Solo then said that he and the MFTs were going to "leave this crappy city" because Montreal was the last place he wanted to wrestle at.

As they were about to leave the ring and go out to celebrate, Nick Aldis came out. He told Solo that since he was running his mouth and ready for a fight, he had a special guest who was ready for a fight. Aldis revealed that this was someone Solo Sikoa knew very well and someone Montreal knew even more.

Sami Zayn came out, and he got a big pop in his hometown. This was his first time competing on SmackDown since he lost to Randy Orton in the King Of The Ring semi-final in June.

