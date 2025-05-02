Former WWE Champion officially undergoes name change

A former WWE Champion was let go by the Stamford-based promotion last April. The released star vowed to kick off a new start to his professional wrestling career and has recently announced his new in-ring name.

WWE released Jinder Mahal from his contract on April 19, 2024. Fans were shocked by the news of the former champion's release, especially since he had been receiving massive support after his segment with The Rock on RAW, and he also competed in a match against Seth Rollins for the title. Experts and pundits felt that the Stamford-based promotion dropped the ball on him.

Mahal has been competing in indies since his release. The former United States Champion will be competing under the WXM banner. With that, he revealed his new professional wrestling name, Raj The Maharaja. Until now, he had been competing under his real name, Raj Dhesi.

His new wrestling name aligns well with his WWE gimmick, “Modern Day Maharaja.” It seems Mahal will continue his persona and evolve in the indie circuits, following in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. Furthermore, he has also changed his X/Twitter username to “RajTheMaharaja.”

Former WWE Champion opened up about his sudden release

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Jinder Mahal shared his thoughts on his unexpected release from the Stamford-based promotion.

He stated that, at the end of the day, it's business and everything changes, including superstars, executives, and more, which keeps things interesting.

"It's business at the end of the day. Business evolves, things change, shakeups happen, management changes, talent changes, but that's what makes a business interesting right? Like that's what makes wrestling interesting. I got released before, I came back, maybe I will come back again. Who knows right? So all good, it's business at the end of the day. Business goes on, at the end of the day I am still a professional wrestler and that's the only thing that matters,” he said.

Only time will tell how the former champion Jinder Mahal shapes his pro wrestling career after his WWE release.

