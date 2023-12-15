Former WWE champion provides cryptic update following serious injury

A former WWE champion recently took to social media and shared a cryptic update amidst sustaining a serious injury.

The name in question is Wes Lee, a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion and a one-time North American Champion. On an episode of NXT in July, Dominik Mysterio dethroned Lee with the help of his Judgment Day members and ended his 269-day North American title reign.

This past weekend, The Kardiak Kid was set to face Dirty Dom for his title at the WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. However, Lee announced that he would be out of active in-ring competition for almost eight to twelve months following a back surgery.

Dragon Lee then took the 29-year-old star's spot to face The Judgment Day member and took the North American Championship from young Mysterio at the Deadline.

Speaking on the media call for the white and gold brand's PLE, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels revealed that it was the former North American Champion who called off the title contest due to a legitimate injury.

The Kardiak Kid took to Twitter (X) and provided a cryptic update. He shared a GIF of Dragon Ball Z's Goku recovering from his injuries in the healing tank.

Check out Lee's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Wes Lee sent an emotional message after announcing his injury on WWE NXT

As mentioned above, the 29-year-old star has been suffering from a legitimate back injury, and his absence is not part of a storyline. During his promo on WWE NXT TV last week, Wes Lee noted he was going through excruciating pain and that he had no feelings in his legs.

Following the former North American Champion's heartfelt promo on the white and gold brand, the star broke into tears as he wrote an emotional message for the fans on social media.

"Thank you all for the get well wishes. Warms my heart to see the love from y’all. Truly hurt to have to deliver the message, but I promise to also deliver on my claim to return and rep the WesSide proudly. Love y’all. ❤️‍🩹"

Check out the The Kardiak Kid's post below:

It will be exciting to see Wes Lee make his massive return to WWE following a long hiatus of almost a year and reclaim the NXT Championship.

What did you make of Wes Lee's cryptic message? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.