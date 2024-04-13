Former WWE champion publicly calls out men who claimed she was an escort

WWE Superstars deal with all sorts of travel woes while on the road for the job. Delayed flights, overbooked hotels, bad weather, jetlag, etc are just a few to mention. Recently a former WWE champion had a harrowing experience during WrestleMania Week, and now she has revealed a photo of the two men who expelled her from a New York hotel.

Chelsea Green booked rooms at The Plaza Hotel in New York City during WWE's WrestleMania XL week. She went back and forth from the historic 20-story luxury hotel & condominium to where she was needed for work, along with friends, family, and her husband Matt Cardona.

However, Green announced on April 3 that she was kicked out of The Plaza after being accused of being an escort owing to the way she was dressed.

Green took to X (formerly Twitter) this week and tagged the parent company Fairmont Hotels. She said she was still waiting for their promised phone call even a week later. She tweeted photos of two men at the hotel and said they were the ones who kicked her out on the fateful night.

The 33-year-old star posted the same photos to her Instagram stories and reiterated how they accused her of being an escort, while also hoping the popular hotel reaches out to her.

"Maybe this will get @theplazahotel to call me like they said they would! [face with hearts emoji] [red heart emoji] Here are the two men who accused me of being an escort. It's your time to shine, boys! [kiss mark emoji]," Chelsea Green wrote with the photo seen in the screenshot below.

While Green was not on the card for WrestleMania XL, she did wrestle before the RAW after WrestleMania edition of the red brand. She defeated Natalya in a match taped for WWE Main Event and then lost to Jade Cargill on RAW.

WWE surprised Chelsea Green at RAW

The post-WrestleMania XL edition of WWE RAW saw Jade Cargill debut on the red brand as well as work her first-ever singles match for the company. This came just days after Cargill made her WrestleMania debut, teaming with Naomi and Bianca Belair to defeat Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors on Night One.

Big Jade won her WWE singles debut over Chelsea Green this past Monday. A report from PW Insider noted that Green had no idea who she was facing until the former AEW star came to the ring. A backstage report also revealed another change the company made to the match.

Green seemed to throw a fuss about facing Cargill and was busy complaining to the official when the bout kicked off. Cargill defeated Green in a mere 32 seconds after nailing her pump kick and then pinning the latter for an easy win.

