Former WWE champion pushes for "extremely dangerous" move to be banned

A former champion is pushing for a move to be banned from WWE because he believes it is too dangerous. The star in question is currently aligned with The New Day on WWE RAW.Grayson Waller is pushing for the Mexican Destroyer to be banned by the company after Penta hit Xavier Woods with the move earlier this month on the red brand. Woods has been sporting a neck brace since his loss to the masked superstar on the August 18 edition of RAW.Waller distracted Penta during his singles match against Kofi Kingston on this week's edition of RAW, and the former WWE Champion capitalized to pick up the pinfall victory. Following the show, Grayson Waller continued to push for the move to be banned and asked fans to sign his petition on Instagram.&quot;Please take the time to read this and join us in our fight to ban the destroyer from wrestling. Your signature can bring an end to this dangerous and unnecessary move. Link in bio,&quot; he wrote in the caption.The petition he posted on Instagram described the Mexican Destroyer as an extremely dangerous and careless move.&quot;Myself and many other professional wrestlers have been victims of the Mexican Destroyer over the past few years. It is an extremely dangerous and careless move that jeopardizes the safety of performers. The toll it has taken on talented athletes across the industry cannot be overstated,&quot; read the first part of the petition. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWaller used to be in a tag team with Austin Theory known as A-Town Down Under, and the duo captured the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL last year.Former WWE writer reacts to Grayson Waller's alliance with The New DayWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Grayson Waller's alliance with The New Day on RAW and revealed that he was not a fan.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the partnership was not working and noted that Waller had nothing in common with the former World Tag Team Champions.&quot;I'd love to know who in that room thinks this Grayson Waller New Day thing is working, to commit to this every single week. This is dog c**p, man. This ain't working. I don't know why you thought it would work in the first place. They've got nothing in common. It's not an easy transition. I don't know who came up with this, but you're putting it on week after week, and it sucks, bro. It's not good. It's not working. Nobody cares,&quot; Russo said.Colin @ccjazz23LINK@MrSantiZap New day is better as heels rather than faces. I also love Grayson Waller with themOnly time will tell if Grayson Waller can successfully get Penta's Mexican Destroyer banned by the company.