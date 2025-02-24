Former WWE Champion pushes for a singles match with John Cena

John Cena is one of the most popular stars in WWE history. The Cenation Leader is all set to hang his boots by the end of the year. Amid the veteran's ongoing Farewell Tour, Drew McIntyre expressed his desire to wrestle Cena.

The Scottish Warrior is currently set to compete against the 16-time World Champion and four other stars (CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul) in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match. With Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, the winner of the upcoming six-man contest will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Show of Shows.

However, during a virtual media event ahead of Elimination Chamber, The Scotsman spoke with Fightful Select and expressed his desire to wrestle John Cena in a one-on-one contest. The former WWE Champion added that he wanted to cut a promo about the 47-year-old in the latter's presence.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on a potential match with John Cena

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was in attendance at the Fanatics Fest in New York City last year. A fan asked The American Nightmare if he wanted to wrestle John Cena to commence the latter's Farewell Tour.

Rhodes praised Cena for his work over the years and suggested the fans buy the WWE legend's Farewell Tour T-shirt. He referred to John as the GOAT and pointed out that he learned a lot from the veteran. Rhodes said that competing against The Cenation Leader in any capacity would be an honor.

"We get to live in this era. [...] He is definitely a man of his word. When he says it's farewell, it truly is farewell. So, if you've [not] got the Farewell Tour T-shirt, go and get it. I drove around John for a year, and I learned everything I possibly could. [I] didn't realize I was learning so much at the time. It would be the honor of my life to wrestle John Cena in any capacity. He's the GOAT for a reason," Rhodes said.

You can check out Cody Rhodes' comments in the video below:

With John Cena scheduled to compete at the upcoming premium live event for the opportunity to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41, the possibility of clashing with Cody Rhodes on the Grandest Stage of Them All cannot be ruled out. Only time will tell if Cena can earn a shot at the record 17th World Championship.

