Former WWE Champion Randy Orton won't be returning to Survivor Series alone, according to fans 

Randy Orton is finally nearing his return after being away from WWE programming for almost 17 months.

According to the latest reports, the company is "targeting" Survivor Series 2023 as a potential return date for The Viper. Last month, the 43-year-old wrestling stalwart was seen arriving at the performance center for the first time since undergoing back fusion surgery.

With the Survivor Series 2023 said to be sold out in Chicago, there couldn't be a better time to witness the highly-anticipated return of The Apex Predator. However, he isn't the only one heavily linked with a WWE comeback.

Former AEW star CM Punk has also been rumored to show up at the marquee premium live event, which happens to be taking place from his hometown of Chicago.

Earlier reports suggested that WWE rejected the idea of bringing back The Second City Saint. However, with Vince McMahon's removal from creative power, his return cannot be said to be dead.

The Straight Edge Superstar has also fueled those speculation when his co-host John Morgan said CM Punk "may be going to other promotions." His comments gave some fans a glimmer of hope that the door isn't fully closed on Phil Brooks' WWE return.

Fans are buzzing over the possibility of Randy Orton and CM Punk returning on the same night at Survivor Series this year.

Jim Cornette is optimistic about seeing CM Punk back in WWE

Despite allegedly turning down CM Punk's return, WWE has made several subtle references on their programming, which fans think were directed at the former AEW World Champion.

Jim Cornette recently stated that the company could bring The Second City Saint back either at Survivor Series or Royal Rumble next year:

"I'm sure IMPACT Wrestling would welcome him with open arms. I'm sure they would. But they probably wouldn't welcome him with an open Brink's truck, and that's what it would take....So, this has been obvious what was going to happen. Survivor Series is in Chicago. Great time to make a debut. Royal Rumble is in January. Great time to win it. A world title of some description would be at WrestleMania, great time to wrestle for it," Cornette said.

While nothing is set in stone yet, all hints point towards Punk's imminent WWE return. Only time will tell whether it will come to fruition. But the thought of seeing Orton and Punk back on the same night would blow the roof off the building in Chicago this year.

