Former WWE Champion reacts to Drew McIntyre's bizarre singing segment at the end of Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently shared his thoughts regarding the bizarre singing segment featuring Drew McIntyre at the end of Clash at the Castle.

After Drew lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns in the main event of the show, heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury joined the Scottish Warrior in the ring. He then began singing before the crowd and McIntyre joined in.

While it might have helped with sending the UK crowd home happy, many fans felt like it was something that wasn't meant to be broadcast.

Sheamus had his own concerns at the show, losing his bid for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship in a brutal bout. But when WWE tweeted footage of his match with Drew McIntyre from June 9 2021, The Celtic Warrior had a cheeky reponse:

"he’s a terrible singer tho"

The 44-year-old turned a lot of heads when he went toe-to-toe with the intimidating Gunther at last week's premium live event. Fans will be excited to see what he does next on Friday Night SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre believes the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship should be defended more often

Drew McIntyre has made his thoughts clear about how the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship should be defended more often than it currently is.

The former Intercontinental Champion failed to capture the unified title when he challenged champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle last Saturday.

Being a former WWE Champion himself, Drew declared that he would defend the world titles every 30 days if he were the champion in an interview with The Independent UK:

“How are the titles going to be represented? I believe they should be represented on all shows, be defended at least every thirty days...and I’m going to make that happen,” McIntyre said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over two years now. In that time, he has defended his title(s) 24 times. So although McIntyre makes a valid point, it should be noted that Roman's defenses thus far have averaged out to nearly one per month.

Now that Drew McIntyre has lost the opportunity to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in front of his home crowd, if and when will he get a chance to be a world champion in the company again remains to be seen.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Exclusive: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin believes Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will go into WWE Hall of Fame

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell