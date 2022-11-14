Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has reacted to The Brawling Brutes, excluding him from their message to The Bloodline on social media.

For over two years, Roman Reigns and his cousins have dominated the company and attained championship success in the process. They've knocked everyone down in their path. However, on the latest episode of SmackDown, they were confronted by The Brawling Brutes, including Sheamus.

The Scottish Warrior also showed up, and the four of them began brawling with The Bloodline in the ring. Survivor Series WarGames is set to take place in a few weeks' time, and the men's match could be between The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and TBD against Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

Sheamus took to Twitter to share a photo of The Brawling Brutes at a live event, and stated that the group is better than The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre reacted to being left out by mocking Sami Zayn.

"My dawg…" wrote McIntyre.

You can check out the tweet below:

Who could Join The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre's team against The Bloodline at Survivor Series?

The majority of the competitors in the women's WarGames match have been confirmed. On the men's side, nothing has been made official yet. However, seeing what transpired on SmackDown, it's clear that The Bloodline will be involved in a match.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



#SurvivorSeries The (rightfully) final man to fill the babyface side of this years Survivor Series WarGames match. The (rightfully) final man to fill the babyface side of this years Survivor Series WarGames match.#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/Co0XDonxoG

Since it will be 5-on 5, The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre will need one more person to join their group. The person most fitting would be Kevin Owens, who has history with Roman Reigns' faction. Owens and Sami Zayn being in the same match against each other would make for some interesting television. It would be interesting to see whether they end up fighting each other during the match or if they'll avoid it.

WWE might even plan to have a match or feud between The Usos and the team of Owens and Zayn. The seeds for the feud can be planted during the WarGames match, if the company plans to go in that direction.

Who do you think will be the final competitor in the men's WarGames match? Sound off in the comments below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes