Former WWE Champion reacts to Gunther's nonchalance following Money in the Bank return

After vanquishing Matt Riddle's challenge, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther was knocked out by the returning Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank.

Despite this, the Austrian is evidently confident about his next challenge, as he shared a message recently on Twitter that he is looking forward to this week's RAW event in Baltimore.

"defeating Matt Riddle ✔️ next #WWERaw in Baltimore," wrote Gunther.

Drew McIntyre had a message of his own, as he posted a picture of hoisting The Ring General's title above the fallen champion.

This week's Monday Night RAW episode will likely mark the former WWE Champion's first appearance on the red brand since being drafted to the show.

Triple H dismisses rumors surrounding the former WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre was the talk of the wrestling town ever since he disappeared after eating a pin by Gunther at WrestleMania 39. The word was that he even was on the verge of leaving the Stamford-based promotion for good.

WWE CCO Triple H addressed these rumors on the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, detailing.

"So here's a funny thing on the amount of speculation that happens around things. I read stuff, I see stuff all the time that's printed and put out there. People say, 'Sources say.' 75 percent of it is completely off base. If Drew had an issue, it's news to me. He was just out, with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed so we did it and here he is," he said.

Furthermore, The Game added:

"He's an amazing performer. He is one of the highlight superstars in this timeframe in this era. Thrilled to have him back, and hopefully he's here for the rest of his career. That's how I feel about it. When all of this stuff was coming up, it was funny, we talk on the phone here and there. He'd be just laughing like, 'Oh my god, have you read this now?' It just is what it is." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Drew McIntyre's return has put Gunther's title in jeopardy. You can read more about fans salivating about their imminent clash, while also disappointed by Matt Riddle's submission loss here.

