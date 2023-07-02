"What have you done?" - WWE Universe reacts to Gunther's message following events that transpired at Money in the Bank 

It was yet another day of victory for WWE star Gunther at Money in the Bank. The Intercontinental Championship was successfully defended against Matt Riddle in emphatic fashion.

While the match itself was fun, it is the aftermath that made headlines, completely overshadowing everything that preceded it.

Drew McIntyre returned to a massive pop from the UK crowd. Gunther and Drew's interaction drew a reaction that usually is received for big matches, main events, world championships, and so forth.

The Ring General and the former WWE Champion's post-match segment had the little details that made for a moment most certainly to be remembered later this year as one of the best in 2023.

Checking off Matt Riddle, Gunther is looking forward to the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW:

Gunther's above message via Twitter has got fans hyped up for the fallout edition, where The Scotsman is likely to make his first appearance since the Draft.

After utilizing a unique leglock submission that made Matt Riddle tap out, Gunther continues to prove that his reign is one of the best in WWE history. But perhaps the real test is now, as Drew McIntyre is a legit threat to The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship.

Drew McIntyre's history with the WWE Intercontinental Championship

He was introduced to the WWE Universe in 2009 by none other than Vince McMahon himself. The Chosen One then captured the Intercontinental Championship in December of that year, only a few months after making his debut.

Drew's title reign featured a defense against Kane and a one-on-one encounter with The Undertaker, among other things. He eventually dropped the belt to Kofi Kingston.

Earlier this year, The Scottish Warrior challenged Gunther for the prestigious title but failed to win it. He was pinned by the Austrian in a triple-threat match that also featured Sheamus.

With The Celtic Warrior out of his way, the newest addition to the RAW roster could potentially end Gunther's reign for good in the coming months.

