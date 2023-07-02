Update on Drew McIntyre's WWE status - Reports

Drew McIntyre surprised fans in London, England by making his return at WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday. An update regarding his status with the company has emerged following his first appearance onscreen since WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre last competed against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship. Following a five-star performance, The Scottish Warrior went on a hiatus.

Fans were hoping to see Drew McIntyre return in London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night. The former WWE Champion did not disappoint as he walked right up to Gunther following the Intercontinental Champion’s successful title defense against Matt Riddle.

The Scottish Warrior effectively announced his re-entry into the Intercontinental Championship picture opposite Gunther. According to PW Insider, WWE wanted Drew McIntyre to return at Money in the Bank, and the two sides came to an agreement over the appearance.

"As we have been reporting for weeks, WWE wanted Drew McIntyre to return by today’s Money in the Bank PPV. That process had been impeded according to sources by McIntyre wanting a strong storyline upon his return. WWE got what they wanted as the two sides came to an agreement over the last few days and McIntyre will enter into a program with GUNTHER. He will be back on Raw as of this Monday."

The update also stated that no new deal was struck between WWE and McIntyre regarding his contract. His contract is still due to expire in early 2024, and that could be the possible reason why discussions about it haven’t started yet.

"We are told by two sources that McIntyre’s WWE contractual status has not changed and the two sides have not yet come to terms on a new deal or extension, so his contract is still due to expire in early 2024. The two sides have yet to even begin discussions on that deal, partially because there’s so much time left."

The Scottish Warrior’s appearance achieved the desired outcome for both sides. Drew McIntyre received a deafening pop from the London crowd while the creative team found its next challenger for The Ring General.

Triple H wants to keep Drew McIntyre in WWE for the rest of his career

Triple H held a press conference following a successful Money in the Bank event in London. He spoke about the different matches and their outcome following the show.

Hunter addressed McIntyre’s return during the Premium Live Event. He said that The Scottish Warrior was out due to an injury, and reports regarding any issues between him and the company were incorrect.

He added that he wanted to see Drew McIntyre remain a part of the company for the rest of his career:

"If Drew (McIntyre) had an issue, it is news to me. He just was out with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed, so we did it and here he is. He's an amazing performer, he is one of the highlight superstars in this timeframe, in this era. Thrilled to have him back and hopefully he's here for the rest of his career. That is how I feel about it," said Triple H.

The Scottish Warrior has a good chance of defeating Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. That would free The Ring General for a triumphant run at next year’s Royal Rumble, followed by a world championship match at WrestleMania 40.

