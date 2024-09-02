Former WWE champion reacts to heartbreaking snub ahead of RAW

WWE is closing in on the end of this year, which means the beginning of a major new era for the RAW brand. The new SmackDown era is even closer. Amid the excitement over the impending changes, a veteran superstar was seemingly snubbed, and now he has publicly reacted. This would be Ivar of The Viking Raiders.

The RAW Netflix era begins in January when WWE's flagship show leaves the USA Network. SmackDown leaves FOX this month for a return to the USA Network, beginning September 13. These changes made USA's recent touting of the RAW roster even more interesting, despite several notable names being left off the graphic.

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Ivar was one of the active stars on the red brand left off the roster. The injured star took to X/Twitter to react to the post from the official USA account, needing just fourteen characters to deliver his point.

"Hmmmm.... cool," Ivar wrote.

The USA Network is fairly active on social media when it comes to WWE content, but they have not responded to Ivar as of this writing. The 23-year veteran has been out of action since late April, and he said it was a "very serious" injury.

WWE RAW update for post-Bash in Berlin episode

WWE will present the Labor Day edition of RAW later tonight on the USA Network. The episode will air live from the Ball Arena in Denver.

A loaded RAW line-up has been announced. New Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will celebrate their Bash in Berlin win and find out who their first challengers are. A #1 contender's match is booked with IYO SKY and Kairi Sane taking on former champions The Unholy Union.

The Intercontinental Championship Contender's Tournament will continue on RAW with two Triple Threats - Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee. The winners will advance to next week's Fatal Four-Way with Pete Dunne and Jey Uso to determine Bron Breakker's next challenger.

American Made will continue feuding with Alpha Academy as Ivy Nile, and The Creed Brothers are set to face Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa. Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega is also booked.

The Wyatt Sicks are expected to appear for a follow-up to Uncle Howdy's debut win over Chad Gable on last week's show. Gunther, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, and Drew McIntyre are advertised.

