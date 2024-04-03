Former WWE Champion reacts to massive Nick Aldis announcement ahead of WrestleMania 40 

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has shared a message following Nick Aldis's announcement of a huge match for Wrestlemania 40 involving The All-Mighty.

After months of intense animosity between The Final Testament and The Pride, the SmackDown General Manager recently declared that the only way to resolve their conflict was through a Six-Man Tag Match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, set to take place in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Bobby Lashley has now sent a message to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins following the announcement. The former WWE Champion rallied the troops and urged them to get the tables.

"Hey @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins…GET. THE. TABLES. #WrestleMania," Bobby wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Wrestlemania 40 is set to take place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Bobby Lashley wants to teach current WWE star a lesson

Karrion Kross has been a thorn in the side of Bobby Lashley since the start of the year.

During a recent interview, Bobby Lashley discussed his feud with Karrion Kross. The All-Mighty talked about his initial curiosity in facing Kross and assessing what The Final Testament could bring to the table. However, given the disrespect shown, Lashley said that his focus has now shifted to simply wanting to beat down the former NXT Champion.

"I wanted to fight you, but now I want to beat you up. And that's what it was - when I saw them before, I was like, 'Man, these guys... I like these guys, and what they bring to the table, so I want to fight them.' Now with all the disrespect and everything that they've done over the past few weeks, I just want to beat them up," Bobby Lashley said.

Check out the interview below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which of these two powerhouses leads their respective group to a victory at Wrestlemania 40.

Poll : Which team do you think is going to come out on top at Wrestlemania 40? The Final Testament The Pride 0 votes View Discussion